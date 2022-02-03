Insider Selling: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells 16,751 Shares of Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $17,416.44.

VRDN stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $427.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

