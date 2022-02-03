Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 2,782 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $123,381.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52.

Shares of XMTR traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $42.15. 1,095,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,908. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $138,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

