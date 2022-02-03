Insider Selling: Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZGNX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

