Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $77.43 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,445. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

