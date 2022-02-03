Insight Holdings Group, Llc Purchases 234,746 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UserTesting alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.

NYSE:USER traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80. UserTesting Inc has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.