Insperity (NSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NSP opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $4,417,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

