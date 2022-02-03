Intact Financial Corp Sells 6,110,710 Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Intact Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110,710 shares during the period. Metromile makes up 100.0% of Intact Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intact Financial Corp owned 3.12% of Metromile worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Metromile by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Metromile by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metromile by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 491,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metromile by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 351,407 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metromile alerts:

MILE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07. Metromile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MILE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.