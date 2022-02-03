Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $88.80

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.80 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 74.15 ($1.00). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 28,568 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.80. The company has a market cap of £44.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68.

In other Intercede Group news, insider Andrew John Walker sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.05), for a total value of £234,000 ($314,600.70).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

