Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. 10,415,530 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

