Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.