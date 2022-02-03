Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 39.01%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IFS stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

