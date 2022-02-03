Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LINK opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

