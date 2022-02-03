International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in International Business Machines by 493.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM opened at $136.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average is $133.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.