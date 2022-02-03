International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 224 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 224 ($3.01) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.78).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 156.82 ($2.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

