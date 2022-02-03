Internet Computer Market Cap Hits $4.08 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $20.39 or 0.00055403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.08 billion and approximately $298.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.61 or 0.07094615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.41 or 0.99739797 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003015 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,752,544 coins and its circulating supply is 200,180,750 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

