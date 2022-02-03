Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.