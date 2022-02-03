Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after buying an additional 121,692 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 617,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,333,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 76,709 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,008,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 949,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

