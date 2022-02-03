Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,083. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

