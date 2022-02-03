Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. 5,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,804. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
