Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. 5,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,804. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.