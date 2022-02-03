Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 3rd (ALFFF, DNNGY, DT, ELMS, EXC, FB, FQVLF, FSLR, JBAXY, PPRUY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 3rd:

Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have 760.00 target price on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Vertical Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $340.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $410.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $425.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $380.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $284.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $385.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

