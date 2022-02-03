Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 3rd (ABBN, ACB, AP.UN, ATA, BIP, BLX, BTG, DND, ERF, FB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 3rd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 32 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$6.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$51.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $67.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$41.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by Tudor Pickering to C$37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was given a $6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$59.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $425.00 to $375.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$790.00 to C$780.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$132.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$198.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$187.00 to C$197.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €90.00 ($101.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$1.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 465 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $367.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.40 ($4.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €59.00 ($66.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$42.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$34.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €145.00 ($162.92) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

