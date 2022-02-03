Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 3rd (ABBV, ABC, ACB, ALFVY, ALGN, ALGT, ALYA, AMR, APYRF, ARCH)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 3rd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $179.00.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$6.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 365 to SEK 345. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $745.00 to $650.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $247.00.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$5.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $77.00 to $92.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $171.00 to $174.00.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $136.00.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$66.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $50.50 to $55.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $53.50.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $304.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $97.00 to $108.00.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$9.50.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $38.00.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $35.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $107.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $93.00 to $98.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $220.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $420.00 to $320.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $108.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $60.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$59.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.50.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $77.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $77.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $715.00 to $660.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $123.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $294.00 to $255.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $48.50.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$790.00 to C$780.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$132.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $88.00 to $84.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $36.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $435.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $269.00 to $248.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $233.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$198.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $83.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $307.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $340.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $236.00 to $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $83.00 to $90.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $90.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $525.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $150.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $75.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $71.00 to $77.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $188.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.50 to $232.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $140.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $166.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $277.00.

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $15.00 to $5.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $27.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $56.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $41.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $380.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $363.00 to $377.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $280.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $55.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $185.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 235 ($3.16).

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $163.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $72.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $10.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $30.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.50.

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

