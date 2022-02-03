Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 3rd (ABBV, ABC, ACB, ALFVY, ALGN, ALGT, ALYA, AMR, APYRF, ARCH)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 3rd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $179.00.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$6.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 365 to SEK 345. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $745.00 to $650.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $247.00.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$5.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $77.00 to $92.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $171.00 to $174.00.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $136.00.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$66.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $50.50 to $55.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $53.50.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $304.00.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $97.00 to $108.00.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$9.50.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $38.00.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $35.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $107.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $93.00 to $98.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $220.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $420.00 to $320.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $108.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $60.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $45.00.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$59.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.50.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $77.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $77.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $715.00 to $660.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $123.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $294.00 to $255.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $48.50.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$790.00 to C$780.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$132.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $88.00 to $84.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $36.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $435.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $269.00 to $248.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $233.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$198.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $83.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $307.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $340.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $236.00 to $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $83.00 to $90.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $90.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $525.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $150.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $75.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $71.00 to $77.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $188.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.50 to $232.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $140.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $166.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $277.00.

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $15.00 to $5.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $27.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $56.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $41.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $380.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $363.00 to $377.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $280.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $55.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $185.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 235 ($3.16).

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $163.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $72.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $10.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $30.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.50.

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.