Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 3rd (ACGPF, AER, AGFY, AKTS, ALEC, ALPN, AMRC, ARAV, BDRFY, CHRRF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 3rd:

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €58.00 ($65.17) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €53.00 ($59.55).

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

CIBC began coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

