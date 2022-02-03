Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $150.00.

1/19/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $252.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $234.00 to $216.00.

1/7/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $245.00 to $235.00.

12/22/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CLSA. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

12/7/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $123.47. 16,621,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,333,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

