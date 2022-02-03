Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) recently:

2/3/2022 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

1/21/2022 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

1/20/2022 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

1/13/2022 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Shares of MAXN opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 168,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.