Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Sells $360,129.60 in Stock

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

