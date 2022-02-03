Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 2,270,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

