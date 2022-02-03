Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 180.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Investors Bancorp worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 743.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 309,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 347,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

