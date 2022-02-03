Investors Buy Large Volume of SM Energy Call Options (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,451 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of SM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $1,137,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 126,637 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $1,232,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

