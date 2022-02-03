Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,230 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.93. 854,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares worth $1,846,531. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.