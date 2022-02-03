Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,065 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,226 call options.

MTG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

