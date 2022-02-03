Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading Up 12.3%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)’s share price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

