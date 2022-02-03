Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invitation Homes in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

