IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 2.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of IQVIA worth $188,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $254.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average of $255.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.