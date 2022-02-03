Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,244 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,753% compared to the average volume of 283 put options.
NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 208,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,355. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.44 and a beta of 1.15.
IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
