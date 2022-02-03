Iridium Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,244 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,753% compared to the average volume of 283 put options.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 208,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,355. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.