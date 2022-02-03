iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of iRobot worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

iRobot stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $137.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

