iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:ICF)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,278 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 253 call options.

BATS ICF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 272,965 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 88,917 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

