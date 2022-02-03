iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Position Increased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,377,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 83,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.