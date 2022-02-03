iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $126.64

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.64 and last traded at $126.66, with a volume of 163214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQD. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after buying an additional 3,469,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,862,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,999,000 after purchasing an additional 486,514 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

