iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.16. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

