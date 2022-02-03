iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.38

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.38 and traded as low as $33.80. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 186,378 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

