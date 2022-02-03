iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,618,750 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $26.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

