iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $52,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $283.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

