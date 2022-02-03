iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,033,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 29,019,979 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $20.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

