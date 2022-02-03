iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $204.71

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $204.71 and last traded at $203.88, with a volume of 6355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

