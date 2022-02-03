iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

