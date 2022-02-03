Jack W. Conner Sells 3,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 117,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $731.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

