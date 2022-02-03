James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of James Hardie Industries worth $26,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.34.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

