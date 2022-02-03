James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 845,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 3,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,599. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 318,455 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
