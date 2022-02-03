James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 845,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 3,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,599. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 318,455 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

