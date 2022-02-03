Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires 871 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $420.50. 149,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,662,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $556.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

